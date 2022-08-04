Nick Jonas shares a breathtaking picture with his 'lady in red' Priyanka Chopra - see pic inside

Priyanka Chopra had a blast on her 40th birthday last month. Chopra ranged on her fortieth birthday on the beach of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with all her family, close friends and her six-month-old daughter MM!



And now weeks later, Nick Jonas has shared another new picture of them from the beach side birthday vacation and in the loved-up picture, the 'Sucker' singer is holding Chopra affectionately, who's posing elegantly as she looks away from the camera and smiles.



In the picture, the 'Quantico' actress is looking red hot beauty in a body-hugging red colour strap-less dress with a side slit and a revealing front. Meanwhile, Jonas is wearing a comfortable co-ord pant shirt outfit.



Sharing the picture, Nick wrote, ''Lady in red. ❤️''

Priyanka is on her Unicef tour to Poland where she had a great time with the Ukrainian refugee kids and also shared the heartbreaking stories of families who left the war-torn country after the Russian invasion.



Sharing a video and photos from her trip, Priyanka wrote, ''Svetlana held her 4 yr old son Ilya. With tears streaming down her face she told me how she left her husband, parents and home overnight because her son hid under the bed, terrified of the sounds of the sirens and explosions, that became an everyday occurrence in Kyiv. She said she had no choice but to protect her child. As a new mother I was so moved by her resilience. There is nothing more powerful than a mother's instinct to protect her own.''

Earlier, Priyanka dumped some birthday photos on her Instagram account for all her millions of fans.

Check the pictures below: