Nick Jonas reveals his favourite Indian foods and it has this south Indian dish

We are all already aware that Nick Jonas is a big fan of Indian food, and all thanks go to his wife, Priyanka Chopra, who has introduced him to Indian cuisine. However, Nick has himself revealed the Indian food he loves the most. The Jonas Brothers have kicked off their tour, and during his recent gig in Toronto, the ''Sucker'' singer shared which desi food is on his favourite list.



Nick recently interacted with content creator Rebecca Tandon, who asked the singer to share his favourite Indian dish. In the video shared on Instagram. Rebecca asked the singer, "I want to know what is your favourite Indian food?"

In response, Jonas said, “I like paneer, lamb biryani, and dosa, I like dosa." The video was shot backstage of the concert.

Sharing the video, Rebecca wrote, “Had to ask an important question as an Indian and a FAN girl of @nickjonas...”

Chopra has previously revealed the Indian food her husband loves the most. During her interview with IMDb, Priyanka Chopra revealed the Indian food that her husband, Nick Jonas, likes to eat the most. Answering questions from fans in a video with IMDb, the actor said that Nick usually liked "any kind of paneer".

Nick and Priyanka are one of the most admired celebrity couples. After a few years of dating, they got married in 2018.

The Jonas Brothers have kicked off the Jonas Brothers' The Tour', which kicked off on August 12 from Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York City. After attending the concert, the actress penned a long note for her husband.



Priyanka heaped praise on her husband and wrote, ''You are a magnet @nickjonas MM and I are so lucky to have you❤️ Congratulations on the start of an incredible tour. ''

The Jonas Brothers Tour

The Jonas brothers kicked off their tour, aka The Tour, in New York City and will go on to play in more than 90 concerts across 20 countries. The world tour will end on June 20, 2024, in Belfast, Ireland.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE