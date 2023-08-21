Nick Jonas' reaction to a fan throwing wrist band at him mid-concert has gone viral. Watch

The trend of fans throwing objects at celebrities during live performances seems to be on the rise, and the latest artist to fall victim to this disturbing practice is Nick Jonas. The popular musician was in the midst of a high-energy Jonas Brothers concert in Toronto when an incident unfolded that left him visibly perturbed.

During the electrifying performance, a wristband was hurled from the crowd, striking Nick in the chest. A fan quickly captured the moment on TikTok, turning the scene into a viral sensation that has sparked both concern and backlash.

Nick's reaction was swift and instinctual. He flinched as the wristband made contact, then gestured with his finger, sending a clear message to the audience member that such behaviour was unacceptable. Remarkably composed, he swiftly returned to his performance, not allowing the incident to mar the show for his adoring fans.

This incident comes just days after a similar incident at Yankee Stadium in New York, where a fan threw a black bra onto the stage during Nick's performance. Despite the interruption, Nick managed to handle the situation gracefully, pausing briefly to acknowledge the item before resuming his singing.

Fans and followers on social media were quick to react to the video, expressing their outrage and concern. One user commented, "This is disgusting, it could have hurt him." Another pleaded, "Please stop, people don't understand or what, it's not good to throw things at artists, and Nick has said several times that please don't do it."

Unfortunately, Nick is not the only artist to have been targeted in this way. Just last month, singer Harry Styles encountered a similar situation during his concert in Vienna. A foreign object hit him near the eye, causing visible discomfort. Styles winced, covered his eye, and left the stage briefly, leaving fans concerned about his well-being.

