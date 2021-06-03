Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys and Lance Bass of NSYNC are collaborating for special project

For the '90s fans of pop music, there is some good news. On Wednesday, Nick Carter who is part of popular boy band Backstreet Boys interacted with NYSYNC's Lance Bass in an Instagram conversation and revealed that they have been working on a special collaboration for the Pride month.



June, across the world, is celebrated as the Pride month.



The Instagram Live was initially led by Nick and Lance and later Joey Fatone joined the session and teased Nick and Lance's project. What more! The project, as Nick revealed, will also feature his bandmate AJ McLean.

"Since it is Pride Month, I guess we can kind of tease a little something," Nick said, during the session. "What we're talking about doing … We can't give away too much. ... So basically, Lance, Joey, myself, AJ maybe — we're just going to say we're going to be doing something special. And we're going to announce it in the next week … And it's going to be huge. It's going to be really big and we're really excited."

"We're doing it for Pride, which will be really good," Lance added further, before Fatone, 44, added, "It's one of those things where all Pride is really near and dear to our hearts ... We all live in the community, especially the entertainment community, (where) there is a lot of LGBTQ."

Those who follow the two singers would recall that the two had first announced their collaboration in September 2020. The two had teased fans with a photo together.



"Workin on a little somethin' somethin'," Bass captioned his post at the time, adding the hashtags, "#FrostedTips" and "#ComingSoon."

Carter shared a similar image and wrote, "Working on something big," alongside the same hashtags as Bass.

On Wednesday, apart from announcing their new projects, the boys also addressed the longstanding rivalry between Backstreet Boys and NSYNC. Lance said, "The rivalry was fun."

"It was fun to have your team," he added. "… But then sometimes it goes a little overboard and I think right now this world is very volatile and divided."