Nick Cannon spends $200,000 every year on Disneyland trips for his 12 kids

Nick Cannon, the multi-talented host of The Masked Singer, recently shed light on the financial reality of raising a large family and taking 12 kids to Disneyland every year. Appearing on New York City’s The Breakfast Club radio show, Cannon disclosed that he visits Disneyland with his 12 kids at least once a month to mark his children's special occasions and achievements.

“Do you know how much money I spend at Disneyland a year?” Cannon questioned, prompting one host to respond, “A lot.”

Confirming the staggering figure, Cannon revealed, “To move around Disney, like, I'm probably spending $200,000 a year at Disneyland.” This substantial amount includes expenses for accommodation, a chaperone to navigate the park, and additional amenities beyond the base theme park tickets.

Cannon also shared that he no longer receives complimentary tickets for hosting Disneyland's Christmas morning parade. “It's no longer free, and I only had two kids then,” he reminisced, referring to his twins with Mariah Carey, Moroccan and Monroe, both 12.

Since those early days, Cannon's family has significantly expanded, welcoming children from various relationships, bringing the count to 12. He is dad to sons Golden Sagon, 6, and Rise Messiah Cannon, 15 months, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2, with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, both 2, and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin, 12 months, with Abby De La Rosa; daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 14 months with LaNisha Cole; and son Legendary Love, 16 months, with Bre Tiesi.

He also shares two children with Alyssa Scott — son Zen, who died at 5 months old in December 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer, and daughter Halo Marie Cannon born on Dec. 14, 2022.