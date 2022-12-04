Nick Cannon hospitalised with pneumonia: ‘I guess I’m not Superman’

The comedian and popular show host Nick Cannon was recently hospitalised after performing at his jam-packed show at Madison Square Garden. Nick was taken to the hospital after feeling unwell, where he was diagnosed with pneumonia.



A few hours later, Cannon gave a health update to all his fans. Sharing a photo from the hospital bed, Nick wrote, "So, I guess I’m not Superman... I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of yourself, or you won’t be able to take care of everyone else.

''Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers, just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever… It’s just pneumonia—nothing I can’t handle. Crazy thing is, last night we were just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster! #LupusWarrior.''

Soon after his health update, many of his friends from the industry sent him good wishes.



Asap Rocky commented: "Sending love; recover soon, brother."'