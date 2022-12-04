'The Witcher: Blood Origin' trailer gives a glimpse of monoliths trying to cause tears between worlds

The much-awaited trailer of Netflix's 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' has been released by its makers across platforms on Sunday. The 2-minute-long clip shows Joey Batey playing Jaskier in the four-part series, which is set to premiere on the OTT platform on Sunday, December 25.

The prequel to 'The Witcher' is set in an elven world about 12 centuries before the show. It narrates the tale of the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events that lead to the pivotal conjunction of the spheres and sees the world of monsters, men and elves merging to become one.



Sophia Brown and Laurence O'Fuarain will be seen playing two warriors estranged from their opposing clans in the film, while Michelle Yeoh will be seen portraying Scian, a sword master, the last of her tribe. Mirren Mack on the other hand is seen as Princess Merwyn in the series.

Lenny Henry as Chief Sage Balor and Minnie Driver as a Seanchai will also be seen shining in the web series.

Watch the trailer here:

Other cast members of the series are Dylan Moran, Jacob Collins-Levy, Francesca Mills, Amy Murray, Zach Wyatt and Lizzie Annis among others. The fantasy miniseries is created by Declan de Barra and Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. It is adapted from 'The Witcher book' series penned by Andrzej Sapkowsk.

The release of 'Blood Origin' comes during a period of uncertainty for the popular web series. The makers recently announced that Henry Cavill will not return to play Geralt of Rivia after the third season of the show and will be replaced by Liam Hemsworth. This has left many disappointed as Cavill was fans' first choice to play the iconic role of Witcher.

