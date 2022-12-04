Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse make rare red carpet appearance at Dior fall 2023 menswear show

This Saturday, several stars including Robert Pattinson and his girlfriend Suki Waterhouse arrived in Giza, Egypt for the Dior menswear fashion show. Before taking their seats near the runway, the couple struck a few poses for the paps and made their official red carpet debut.

While Robert donned a cream-coloured suit over a brown turtleneck sweater, his girlfriend wore a dusty purple, semi-sheer slip dress for the fashionable event. The two looked adorable in the front row and grabbed eyeballs.

Photos from the fashion show went viral in no time and got millions of likes within a few hours. Take a look!

The two first sparked romance rumours in 2018. They were spotted engaging in some heavy PDA during a fun night out in London.

Later, the two quarantined together during the coronavirus pandemic.

Aside from rare public sightings and a few interview comments, Robert and Suki have made an effort to keep their relationship private.

Other than the celebrity couple, Naomi Campbell, Lila Moss, and Lewis Hamilton also attended the fashion show.

On the movie front, he was last seen in Matt Reeves' 'The Batman'.

Next, he will feature in 'Mickey7', which is an upcoming science fiction film written, directed, and co-produced by Bong Joon-ho. It is based on the 2022 novel of the same name by Edward Ashton.

Other than Robert, the movie will star Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo and Holliday Grainger.

