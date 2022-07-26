Nick Cannon becomes a dad for the eight time, welcomes first child with Bre Tiesi

Nick Cannon is a dad again! The American TV host, rapper and comedian welcomed his eight child, a baby boy recently. The baby is Cannon's first child with model Bre Tiesi. Tiesi took to Instagram to share a series of emotional photos from her "all natural unmedicated home birth" as well as a video on YouTube documenting her "pregnancy, natural induction, labor and delivery."



"I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit-pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience. I can`t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn`t have asked for a more amazing and supportive partner," she wrote.

Mentioning Cannon, she wrote, "Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn`t of done it without you. I can`t believe he`s here."



The comedian replied in the comments of the post, "You never cease to amaze me!! Full of passion, drive, focus, brilliance and most importantly love!!!"

He continued, "Honored and privileged to experience this beautiful miracle with you! Thank you for the greatest gift any human can give to another. For this, my love is forever indebted."



Cannon has had seven other children with multiple partners. Earlier in June this year, Canon announced he was expecting more children this year.



Responding to speculation that he has "three babies on the way," Cannon first joked, "When you say `on the way... ` What count are you at? Let`s just put it this way ... the stork is on the way." On being asked if he`s currently expecting three children, he said, "I don`t know, it could be..."

The comedian welcomed a baby boy with Alyssa Scott in 2021 but they lost the child a few months later.



Cannon welcomed twin sons, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir, with Abby De La Rosa in June 2021.

He had a daughter with Brittany Bell in December 2020, with whom he also shares a 4-year-old son.

Cannot was previously married to singer Mariah Carey from 2008 to 2016 and the two share 10-year-old twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe.