Nick Cannon reacts to Elon Musk's secret twin babies news, father of seven says, 'Right there with you'

TV host, rapper, actor and comedian Nick Cannon reacted to Elon Musk's Twitter post that confirmed the birth of his twins, which he secretly welcomed in November last year. Being a father of seven, he said he's right there with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who in total has 10 kids after the arrival of the twins.

As Elon tweeted about the 'underpopulation crisis' and how he is helping with it, Nick hilariously responded by saying that he's also working to fix the crisis.

"Doing my best to help the underpopulation crisis," Elon wrote. "A collapsing birth rate is the biggest danger civilization faces by far."

'The Masked Singer' host responded, "Right there with you my Brother!"

On Wednesday, some court documents revealed that the 51-year-old billionaire had twins in November last year with Shivon Zilis, who is a top executive at his artificial intelligence company Neuralink. This means that the businessman welcomed his twins just weeks before he had his second child with singer Grimes.

The SpaceX founder has 5 kids with ex-wife Justine Musk. The pair welcomed twins Griffin and Vivian in 2004 and triplets Kai, Saxon and Damian in 2006. The two also had a son called Nevada in 2002, but the infant passed away in just 10 weeks due to sudden infant death syndrome.

Coming to the 41-year-old rapper and host, Nick has seven children with four women. And, he is reportedly expecting another child with Abby De La Rosa.

Nick shares twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey. He has two children with Brittany Bell.

Nick's twins Zion and Zillion with Abby De La Rosa were born in June 2021.