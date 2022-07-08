OTT release date of 'Vikram', 'Indira', '777 Charlie' and other movies confirmed: Check where to watch online

OTT platforms started to gain popularity during the COVID-19 lockdown. As people were at their homes and cinemas were shut, OTT platforms came to the rescue and entertained people with web series and films. Netflix and Amazon Prime Video became one of the most popular OTT platforms during this period. Series like 'Money Heist', 'Mirzapur', and many more gained immense popularity while films like 'Shershah' which was directly released on OTT platforms, also were declared as superhits. As people can watch their favourite shows and films while sitting at their homes, or being anywhere, OTT platforms prove to be very convenient and also budget-friendly. Now, movies like 'Vikram', '777 Charlie', 'Indira', 'The Ghost' and web series 'Modern Love Hyderabad' are all set to release on the OTT platforms. Let's see when are where to watch them.

'Vikram' OTT release date: Where to watch this movie online

'Vikram' starring Kamal Hassan has proved to be a super-hit in the theatres, and now it is all set to release on OTT platform as well. It has a box office. collection of more than Rs 300 crore till now. The film marked Kamal Hassan's comeback on the silver screen after three years, and it is an action-packed entertainer which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. All three actors are National Award winners. The film is based on a special black ops team who have the task of tracking and eliminating a group of masked murderers. The film will be releasing on Disney Hotstar on July 8, 2022. The movie will be available in multiple languages including Tamil, Kannada, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

'The Ghost' OTT release date: Where to watch this movie online

Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer 'The Ghost' is releasing exclusively on the OTT platform. The film is directed by Praveen Sattaru and also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Sonal Chauhan. The scripting is also done by Praveen Sattaru. However, the date and the OTT platform on which the film will be released has not yet been announced by the makers but is soon to be known. It is also believed that due to lack of hype and publicity around the film, the makers have chosen to directly release it on OTT platforms rather than go for a theatrical release. The makers are also looking for a higher price to release the film.

'Indira' OTT release date: Where to watch this movie online

'Indira' is also releasing on the OTT platform. The Kannada film stars Anita Bhatt, Neetu Shetty, Chakravarthy and Rahman Hassan. The film is also produced by actor Anita Bhatt. Directed by Rishikesh, the music is given by Lohith Nayak and Athishay Jain. Telugu actor Shafi is also playing an important role in the film. The film is based on a blind wife who witnesses her husband's death and suffers from memory loss as well. The film would be directly released on Voot on July 9.

'777 Charlie' OTT release date: Where to watch this movie online

'777 Charlie', starring Kannada star Rakshit Shetty which performed very well in the cinemas is also released on the OTT platform. The film has crossed 95 crores in it's worldwide collection. It also stars Sangeetha Sringeri in the lead role and is based on the life of a canine and a human, who have a very loving bond together. The film really bought tears in the eyes of pet lovers. The makers also announced that they will be contributing five percent of the collection of the film to NGO's that help Indie dogs and other animals. The film will be releasing on Voot on July 29.

'Modern Love Hyderabad' series OTT release date: Where to watch it online

After 'Modern love Mumbai', its time for 'Modern Love Hyderabad'. The anthology series is all set to release on the OTT platform. It is based on six different and diverse stories of love set in Hyderabad city. It stars Telugu stars, Komalee Prasad, Revathi, Nithya Menen, V.K. Naresh, and many others. The series is releasing on July 8 on Amazon Prime Video.