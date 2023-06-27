Netflix under fire for its 'ill-timed' release of freediving documentary The Deepest Breath
Netflix’s new documentary feature The Deepest Breath is drawing sharp criticism for its poor timing. The documentary's trailer was released in the midst of a search mission for a missing Titan submarine.
The Deepest Breath Controversy: In the wake of the catastrophic implosion of the Titan submersible, Netflix faced major backlash online for releasing the trailer of its latest documentary feature, The Deepest Breath. The giant streaming platform was criticised for its poor timing and insensitivity. Several social media users opined online that promoting a documentary about diving depths was highly inappropriate given the recent submersible tragedy.
Netflix shared the trailer on Twitter with a caption that read, "In freediving, a single breath can be the difference between life or death. The Deepest Breath, a new documentary, premieres July 19."
Reacting to the post, a Twitterati wrote, "Not sure this is the best show to advertise during the Titanic submarine thing." Another wrote, "Read the room. Probably not the best timing for this advert." Echoing a different opinion, a third user said, "Not sure why ultra-sensitive people are getting rallied. This has nothing to do with the Titanic and Oceangate Submarine tragedy. People nowadays are just finding ways to get offended."
In freediving, a single breath can be the difference between life or death.— Netflix (@netflix) June 20, 2023
The Deepest Breath, a new documentary, premieres July 19 pic.twitter.com/XLeH5D1YMm
The Deepest Breath showcases the life story of Alessia Zecchini, who holds the current world record for freediving. The trailer of the freediving documentary, which was released on June 20, shows Zecchini diving deep into the ocean. Freediving is a diving technique which follows natural breath-holding rather than any other gear.
The around-the-clock search for the Titan submersible reached its tragic end last week. The five people aboard the submersible were killed after the vessel imploded deep in the North Atlantic. Debris from the submersible was found roughly 1,600 feet from the Titanic's wreckage. The announcement was made by the US Coast Guard when the submersible's 96-hour supply of air ran out.
The Deepest Breath will release on July 19.
