Netflix pulls the plug on '1899'; web series will not have a second season
Netflix show '1899' will not have a second season. The OTT platform has decided to pull the plug on the show after the first season itself. Created by the team behind 'Dark'- Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, the show had formed a niche fan base in 2022 when its first season premiered. The series had eight episodes.
The show followed a group of European emigrants as they travel from Southampton to New York City.
In a post on Instagram, bo Odar confirmed the news. "With a heavy heart we have to tell you that 1899 will not be renewed. We would have loved to finish this incredible journey with a 2nd and 3rd season as we did with Dark. But sometimes things don’t turn out the way you planned," the post read.
"That’s life. We know this will disappoint millions of fans out there. But we want to thank you from the bottom of our hearts that you were a part of this wonderful adventure. We love you. Never forget," the post concluded.
The series starred Emily Beecham, Aneurin Barnard, Andreas Pietschmann and Gabby Wong. The show was directed by bo Odar while Friese served as a co-writing with a list of other collaborators.