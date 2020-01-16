Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar to make films for Netflix

File photo. Photograph:( AFP )
Netflix bringing up 4 new films this coming year. That would include Vikram Motwane's 'AK vs AK', Dibakar Banerjee's 'Freedom', Anurag Kashyap 'Choked'.
Netflix India just announced the forthcoming additions to its film lineup for 2020. In a January 16 Tweet, the online streaming service listed four new movies that would be added to its roster for this year.
The caption of the post read: "20/20 vision. 4 more new films we see coming our way this year. Choked directed by @anuragkashyap72, 'AK vs AK' directed by @VikramMotwaneAn anthology of 4 films produced by @karanjohar and @Dharmatic_Freedom directed by Dibakar Banerjee."
Netflix India then took to the comment section to announce the cast for each movie. Vikram Motwane's 'AK vs AK' would feature Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. Watch new Netflix series ‘Ragnarok' trailer
Naseeruddin Shah, Manisha Koirala, Huma Qureshi, Kalki Koechlin, Divya Dutta, Zoya Husain, Shashank Arora, and Neeraj Kabi, would be starring in Dibakar Banerjee's 'Freedom'. Also read: Netflix hit series 'You' is planning to revamp for the third season
The cast of Anurag Kashyap's 'Choked' would include Saiyami Kher and Roshan Mathew. The anthology produced by Karan Johar and Dharmatic has a cast comprising of Shefali Shah, Manav Kaul, Nusrat Bharucha, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Jaideep Ahlawat.