Neil Young is a little worried about his future in the US, hinting at the risks he faces because of the current ruling government led by Donald Trump.

A vocal critique of Trump, Neil Young said that he fears getting barred from reentering the US after he returns from his upcoming European tour. Neil Young has Canadian heritage.

Neil Young fears he won't be allowed back in the US

Taking to his website, Neil Young wrote, “When I go to play music in Europe, if I talk about Donald J. Trump, I may be one of those returning to America who is barred or put in jail to sleep on a cement floor with an aluminum blanket.”

Neil Young is slated to start his European dates for his upcoming tour in June. He will return to the US in August and continue with his tour.

Neil Young ends copyright suit against Donald Trump

Neil Young became the citizen of the US in 2020 but he fears that it might not be enough to protect him.

He said, “If I come back from Europe and am barred, can’t play my USA tour, all of the folks who bought tickets will not be able to come to a concert by me. That is happening all the time now. Countries have new advice for those returning to America. That’s right folks, if you say anything bad about Trump or his administration, you may be barred from re-entering USA. If you are Canadian. If you are a dual citizen like me, who knows? We’ll all find that out together.”

He added, “If the fact that I think Donald Trump is the worst president in the history of our great country could stop me from coming back, what does that say for freedom. I love America and its people and its music and its culture.”