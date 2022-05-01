Naomi Judd (1946-2022): Celebrities mourn the death of legendary singer

Naomi Judd, the Grammy winner singer of the famous Judds duo, breathed her last on April 30, at the age of 76.



Judd's daughters Wynonna and Ashley shared the sad news of her mother's demise. In a joint statement posted on their social media account.



"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy, We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”



Soon after the news broke out, many celebrities including Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Andy Cohen, Tanya Tucker among others paid tribute to the legendary icon.



Carrie Underwood paid tribute to Judd, tweeting, ''Country music lost a true legend…sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We’re all sending up prayers for the Judd family today…''

Country music lost a true legend…sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We’re all sending up prayers for the Judd family today… — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) April 30, 2022 ×

Maren Morris also offered a tribute, recalling Judd’s performance of The Judds’ “Love Can Build a Bridge” at the Country Music Television Music Awards, which occurred earlier in April.

Rest In Peace, Naomi Judd. Honored to have witnessed “Love Can Build a Bridge” just a few short weeks ago. 🤍😔 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) April 30, 2022 ×

Andy Cohen shared a photo with Judd and wrote, '"I loved Naomi Judd. Among her many talents, she was just so much fun, a great storyteller and a wonderful spirit.''

I'm so very sorry for my friend @Wynonna. I'm praying her and @AshleyJudd can survive THIS. The biggest hurdle they will ever have. My prayers and thoughts go out to the entire @TheNaomiJudd family! It brings tears to my heart. Rest easy angel!

❤️ Tanya Tucker



📸 @DKupishNash pic.twitter.com/DZO2mOpJbd — Tanya Tucker (@tanyatucker) April 30, 2022 ×

I loved Naomi Judd. Among her many talents, she was just so much fun, a great storyteller and a wonderful spirit. https://t.co/1ecFMV7HSY — Andy Cohen (@Andy) April 30, 2022 ×

So sad at the loss of my friend and music legend @TheNaomiJudd. My thoughts and prayers go out to her family and friends. As a fellow Kentuckian my hats off in honor of the legacy of music she shared with the world and the doors she opened for so many others like me. pic.twitter.com/JwGkiLtUA5 — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) April 30, 2022 ×

Back in 2003 Naomi Judd was a judge on Star search.. she gave me a perfect score and that changed my life.. Thank you Ms. Judd. She was a lovely woman and now the world is a little less bright without her. Condolences to her family and fans. Especially Wynonna and Ashley. 🙏🏾🙏🏽🙏🏻 — Loni Love (@LoniLove) April 30, 2022 ×

This is heartbreaking news! Naomi Judd was one of the sweetest people I’ve ever known. I had the honor of working with her in movies and numerous musical events. My deepest heartfelt condolences go out to her family. https://t.co/ONRL9Q29om — Travis Tritt (@Travistritt) April 30, 2022 ×

