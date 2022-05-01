Naomi Judd (1946-2022): Celebrities mourn the death of legendary singer

Edited By: Pragati Awasthi
New Delhi, India Updated: May 01, 2022, 01:35 PM(IST)

Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd Photograph:( Twitter )

Many celebrities including Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Andy Cohen paid tribute to the legendary icon.

Naomi Judd, the Grammy winner singer of the famous Judds duo, breathed her last on April 30, at the age of 76. 

Judd's daughters Wynonna and Ashley shared the sad news of her mother's demise. In a joint statement posted on their social media account.

"Today we sisters experienced a tragedy, We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

Soon after the news broke out, many celebrities including Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Andy Cohen, Tanya Tucker among others paid tribute to the legendary icon.

Carrie Underwood paid tribute to Judd, tweeting, ''Country music lost a true legend…sing with the angels, Naomi!!! We’re all sending up prayers for the Judd family today…''

Maren Morris also offered a tribute, recalling Judd’s performance of The Judds’ “Love Can Build a Bridge” at the Country Music Television Music Awards, which occurred earlier in April.

Andy Cohen shared a photo with Judd and wrote, '"I loved Naomi Judd. Among her many talents, she was just so much fun, a great storyteller and a wonderful spirit.''

