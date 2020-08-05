Mumbai Film Festival postponed to next year amid COVID spike

The Mumbai Film Festival will no longer be held this year due to coronavirus.

As India continues to deal with the coronavirus outbreak, The Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) organisers behind India’s biggest international film festival have postponed the 22nd edition to 2021.

This decision has come about in the light of "devastating pain and suffering across the country and uncertainty over the reopening of cinemas in Mumbai."

“It is with a heavy heart that we have decided to postpone the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2020 to next year," said Isha Ambani, a member of MAMI's Board of Trustees in a statement. "It is our responsibility to do everything we can to keep our communities safe during this crisis. We are humbled and grateful for the special place that the festival has carved for itself in Mumbai’s cultural landscape. We promise that the festival will come back with fullness in spirit and enthusiasm for our beloved city of Mumbai.”

“The world is grappling with a global calamity. 2020 is about survival, introspection and humility. We have decided to prioritise healing this year and hold the festival in its full splendour next year," said festival director Anupama Chopra.

The dates for 2021 will be announced soon.