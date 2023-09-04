Ms Marvel star Iman Vellani turns writer for comic book based on her character

Young star Iman Vellani wears multiple hats. Not only is she a natural in front of the camera but the young actress is also a gifted writer. Vellani has co-written Ms. Marvel: the New Mutant comic series for Marvel Comics. She plays the superhero in the Marvel web series and will also be reprising her role of Ms Marvel in the highly anticipated film The Marvels.

Vellani recently revealed that she got the inspiration for the latest comic in a dream. Iman wrote the latest issue of the Ms. Marvel comics alongside Sabir Pirzada. In a recent conversation with her fellow co-writer, she explained "The whole comic book thing came to me in a dream. I was listening to Billy Joel's River of Dreams."

This marks the first time an actor from the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) has written a comic centred around their character. Vellani may also be the youngest female to write a Marvel comic.

Expressing his admiration for Iman's writing he added “I think the opening is a great example of how Iman thinks visually because a lot of those specific visuals I think she came up with herself and she knew inherently that using dreams is opening up so many wonderful artistic possibilities”

Directed by Nia DaCosta, Iman Vellani will be next seen in The Marvels starring alongside Brie Larson, Teyonah Parris, Samuel L. Jackson, and Seo-jun Park in pivotal roles.