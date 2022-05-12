Missed 'Matrix Resurrections' in theatres? Watch it online on this OTT platform, now!

After a much delay due to covid-19, Keanu Reeves starrer 'Matrix Resurrections' was released worldwide last year in December. The fourth movie of the much-loved franchise opened up with mixed reviews.



Now, almost four months after its theatrical release, the movie is available on OTT in India. Priyanka Chopra starred movie has started streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

The movie will surely evoke the nostalgia of all the die-hard fans who have enjoyed the first three movies with all their hearts.

In the movie, the cast is back together after 18 years of the third film and the famous duo of Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss - are reprising the roles of Neo and Trinity respectively to save humanity. They are aged, obviously but still you can't find a single glitch in their roles and performance. A lot has changed in the new franchise movie plotline, but the actions are still the same with some kickass stunts.



The movie also had a few new cast additions including Jonathan Groff, Priyanka, Christina Ricci and Jessica Yu Li Henwick.



The movie is co-written and directed by ace-filmmaker Lana Wachowski, who has also co-directed and co-written the previous films of the franchise with her sister Lilly Wachowski.

Talking about the box office run, the film raked in good numbers over $156 million worldwide with a budget of $190 million.