Mismatched, Black Warrant, Royals, and Maamla Legal Hai to return with all-new seasons

Some of the most popular shows on Netflix India are being renewed for a new season. Mismatched, Black Warrant, Maamla Legal Hai, and The Royals will be returning with brand-new seasons on the OTT platform. These shows have carved a place in viewers’ hearts with their unforgettable characters, distinctive storytelling, and worlds that linger long after the credits roll.

Netflix green-lights new seasons

Mismatched S4: This beloved coming-of-age romance has grown with Dimple and Rishi as they navigate the complexities of young love and personal growth. Season 3 saw them face new challenges in their relationships and careers. Prajakta Koli and Rohit Saraf's chemistry, paired with a heartfelt storyline and standout soundtracks including hits like “Aise Kyun” and “Ishq Hai”, have resonated deeply with their young fans. Mismatched will return for its final season, bringing the beloved gang back one last time in a heartfelt farewell that promises to make fans laugh, cry, and fall in love all over again.

Black Warrant S2: A dramatised retelling of the book ‘Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer’ by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury, this prison drama offered an unflinching look into the Indian prison system through memorable characters. Audiences were introduced to themes of power, justice, survival, and the harsh realities of Tihar Jail. Zahan Kapoor, as Sunil Kumar Gupta, emerged as a breakout star of the series, which has been praised for its authenticity and bold storytelling.

The Royals S2: With its fresh, glamorous take on modern-day Indian royalty, The Royals sparked conversations and turned heads. Season 1 got people talking with a heady mix of romance, ambition, and betrayal resonating across audiences. As the first Indian series to trend in Netflix’s Global Top 10 Non-English TV Shows across 58 countries, The Royals marked a cultural moment. Season 2 promises to turn up the heat with even more intrigue, drama, and twists.

Maamla Legal Hai S2: Season 1 of Maamla Legal Hai stood out for its unique blend of heart and courtroom humour, appreciating the show's light-hearted take on the everyday chaos at the Patparganj District Court. Season 2 has begun filming and will bring a fresh dose of dis-order and eccentric legal battles. The beloved team of lawyers featuring Ravi Kishan, Naila Grewal, Nidhi Bisht, and Anant Joshi is ready to make a comeback to the courtroom. The new season also introduces the multi-talented Dinesh Lal Yadav, known as Nirahua, and the always entertaining Kusha Kapila, who joins the cast with her signature spark.

These fan-favourites are part of a strong 2025 slate that also includes upcoming new seasons of Delhi Crime, Kohrra, Rana Naidu, and The Great Indian Kapil Show