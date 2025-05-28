Missing Netflix's One Piece?: Here are six shows that you should watch instead

Published: May 28, 2025, 15:07 IST | Updated: May 28, 2025, 15:07 IST
With the second season of Netflix's live-action One Piece still gearing up for its release, we decided to compile a list of shows that you would enjoy if you are a fan of the show.
With the second season of Netflix's live-action One Piece still gearing up for its release, we decided to compile a list of shows that you would enjoy if you are a fan of the show. From perilous voyages to epic battles and chilling intrigue, these shows have you covered. Here are six shows that you should watch while you wait for One Piece Season 2.
Shadow & Bone
A thrilling fantasy series that follows a young girl who discovers that she can control and manipulate an ancient form of magic that just may save her dying kingdom.
Our Flag Means Death
A comedy set during the Golden Age of Piracy, the series follows the misadventures of gentleman-turned-pirate Stede Bonnet and his friend Blackbeard.
Black Sails
Set during the 18th century, the series follows the adventures of the feared pirate Captain Flint and his crew.
The Wheel of Time
Based on the beloved books by Robert Jordan, the series follows Moiraine Damodred, a powerful sorceress who is tasked with finding the reincarnation of an ancient being.
Carnival Row
Set in the city of Carnival Row, where humans and mythical creatures struggle to co-exist. The series follows Rycroft "Philo" Philostrate, a war veteran police officer who uncovers a vast conspiracy.
The Magicians
The series follows Quentin Coldwater, a young man who discovers that he can use magic and is sent to Brakebills University to train his newfound abilities.