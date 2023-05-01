Michael J. Fox talks about his Parkinson's battle, says 'I probably won't live past age 80'

Michael J. Fox is one of the most acclaimed Hollywood actors. Fox, who is known for his work in the Back to the Future series and Family Ties, among others, has been battling Parkinson's disease for over a decade now.

Fox was diagnosed with the disease in 1991 when he was 29 years old. After keeping it a secret for years, in the year 2000, the actor took a semi-retirement from acting and founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Since then, the actor has been very vocal about his struggles with the incurable disease.

Fox, who quit acting in 2020 due to his declining health, is currently promoting his new documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie based on his life, his rise to stardom, his battles with the disease, and a lot more.

Recently, the actor sat down with CBS Sunday Morning for an interview and said that Parkinson’s “is the gift that keeps on taking".



The actor further confessed that life with Parkinson's sucks. “It sucks, having Parkinson’s… for some families, some people, it’s a nightmare, it’s a living hell. They have to deal with realities that are beyond most people’s understanding,'' he said.



“I’m alive… it’s getting tougher, it’s getting harder, every day you suffer but that’s the way it is. You know, who do I see about that?”



Apart from Parkinson's, the actor has been battling other serious health issues as well.



''I had spinal surgery. I had a tumour on my spine. And it was benign, but it messed up my walking. And then, started to break stuff,'' the actor shared.

Due to the problems in his spine, the actor faced difficulties in walking and due to this he sometimes suffered several injuries. “[I] broke this arm, and I broke this arm, I broke this elbow. I broke my face. I broke my hand,” he says in the interview.

When asked about his falling, he added further that “[falling] is a big killer with Parkinson's. It's falling, and aspirating food and getting pneumonia. All these subtle ways that gets ya.''



Looking at the increasing difficulties day by day, the actor said that he doesn't think he's going to live much.



''All these subtle ways that get you, you don’t die from Parkinson’s, you die with (the condition). I’m not going to be 80. I won’t be 80.”



He also said: “I recognise how hard this is for people and recognise how hard it is for me but I have a certain set of skills that allow me to deal with this stuff and I realise, with gratitude, optimism is sustainable.



“If you can find something to be grateful for, then you find something to look forward to and you carry on.”



Fox's Foundation for Parkinson’s research has raised 1.75 billion dollars (£1.39 billion) for research funding, as per the charity's website.



The actor shares four children with his wife, actress Tracy Pollan.



What is Parkinson's disease?



As per the National Institute on Aging, ''This is a neurological disorder that can cause uncontrollable movements, such as shaking, stiffness, and difficulty with balance and coordination.”



The person suffering from the disease may face mental and behavioural changes, sleep problems, depression, memory difficulties, and fatigue.



There is currently no cure for the disease.

