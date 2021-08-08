Melissa Benoist wraps shooting for 'Supergirl' season six

Actor Melissa Benoist has concluded filming for the sixth and final season of her The CW series 'Supergirl'.



The actor took to Instagram and shared a photo with fellow casts members Chyler Leigh and David Harewood as she bid farewell to the fans of the superhero series.



"Thank you for an incredible 6 years the cast who became family, everyone who worked on the show, all of you who watched us week after week. That's a wrap on @supergirlcw," Benoist wrote in the caption.

Based on the DC Comics character Supergirl, the Melissa Benoist-led show had started its journey on CBS in 2015 before moving to The CW from the second season.



The series followed Kara Zor-El aka Supergirl, who is Superman's cousin and one of the last surviving Kryptonians.



It is produced by Berlanti Productions, Warner Bros Television and DC Entertainment, with Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner serving as showrunners.



The cast also includes Katie McGrath, Jesse Rath, Nicole Maines, Azie Tesfai, Julie Gonzalo and Staz Nair.