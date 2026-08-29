/Meghan Markle to join The Gentlemen season 3? Netflix gives cryptic reaction

Meghan Markle's acting return has become a major talking point. Amid the buzz, Netflix's top boss has reacted to it, sparking even more speculation.

After reports of Markle making an acting comeback surfaced, it was revealed that she has reportedly joined Netflix's hit show The Gentlemen for season 3. No official confirmation on this.

Meghan and Prince Harry have reportedly moved back to London, UK, with their two kids, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, for an extended period of time.

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Meghan Markle's acting project on Netflix, boss reacts.

Amid all the buzz, Netflix boss Manda Levin was asked about Markle's acting return, and her cryptic response fueled further speculation around Markle's casting in the hit Netflix project. She neither denied nor said yes.

Speaking at the Edinburgh TV Festival on Wednesday, Levin, Netflix’s scripted chief in the UK, was asked about Markle's appearance in the show.

“All bets are off,” the chief replied.

The Netflix boss refused to give a clear reply and exaggerated what she meant by it, leaving it unclear whether she was denying it or saying yes.

Days after it was announced that Meghan and Harry are returning to London, Variety learnt that she is in talks to join the third season of Netflix's The Gentlemen. This news came after News.com.au reported that the family decided to return because of Markle's acting.

Now, she's in talks to join Netflix's hit show in season 3. But, the talks are in the very initial stage, with no contract in place. No details are available on what role she will play in the show. According to The Sun, she will appear as the “ultimate temptress” in the action comedy.

An insider has said: “The gossip in TV circles is that Meghan could play the ultimate temptress, who puts the cat among the pigeons by seducing an aristocrat.''