/MasterChef co host Gregg Wallace sacked amid fresh claims from 50 individuals

MasterChef UK co-host Gregg Wallace has been officially dismissed from the long-running BBC cooking show, which he has hosted since 2005. The decision comes after 50 new individuals stepped forward with allegations of misconduct, including claims that Wallace groped a co-worker and exposed himself to another during production. These new accusations arrive just days ahead of the release of a report commissioned by MasterChef's production company, Banijay. The report, overseen by the law firm Lewis Silkin, was launched following earlier claims made last year. In November, Wallace stepped away from the show after 13 people accused him of making inappropriate sexual comments. Wallace has denied all the allegations made against him.

Wallace responds, criticises the BBC

In a strongly worded Instagram post, Wallace hit back at the BBC and the media coverage surrounding the situation, stating “I will not go quietly,” Wallace wrote. “I will not be cancelled for convenience. I was tried by media and hung out to dry well before the facts were established. The full story of this incredible injustice must be told and it is very much a matter of public interest.”

Detailed allegations emerge

According to a report by BBC News, among the claims is one from a university student who met Wallace at a nightclub in 2013. She alleged that after she asked for a photo with him, he reached under her skirt and pinched her bottom.

Another serious accusation comes from a participant on the BBC’s Saturday Kitchen, who says that during a dinner ahead of filming in 2002, Wallace placed his hand on her groin under the table, saying: “Do you like that?”

Several men have also come forward, claiming to have witnessed Wallace making inappropriate sexual comments, particularly towards young female freelancers working on various projects.

A BBC spokesperson commented on the situation, saying, “We are not going to comment until the investigation is complete and the findings are published.”