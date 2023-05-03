MasterChef Australia S15 to return after Jock Zonfrillo's death on THIS date

MasterChef Australia is returning to television with its 15th season with the "full support" of judge Jock Zonfrillo's family, post his untimely and sudden death aged 46. The Network 10 and Endemol Shine Australia cooking competition will now premiere on television on Sunday (May 7). It was previously scheduled to premiere last Sunday.

In a statement shared on the official Instagram handle of the cooking reality TV show, the makers said, "With the full support of Jock Zonfrillo’s family, MasterChef Australia will air at 7.30 pm on Sunday, May 7."

It further read, "MasterChef Australia judge Jock Zonfrillo took great pride in challenging and coaching the contestants and of course inspiring a nation of home cooks. It is with Jock in our hearts that we cherish this season and remember the charismatic and big-hearted judge and chef who we knew and loved. Jock will be remembered in the MasterChef Australia kitchen for years to come."

The reality TV show judge and celebrated Scottish chef left for his heavenly abode on Sunday (April 30). He was found at a Melbourne hotel by police at 2 am.

His death was confirmed by Australian media and his family also issued a statement, which read, "With completely shattered hearts and without knowing how we can possibly move through life without him, we are devastated to share that Jock passed away yesterday."

No cause of death of the celebrity chef has been disclosed, so far, however, a Victoria Police spokesperson told Daily Mail that a report would be prepared for the coroner and the case was not being treated as suspicious. Zonfrillo had been receiving treatment for bowel cancer since 2021.

Before the premiere, a special dedication to the MasterChef judge will air on The Sunday Project. "A special edition of The Sunday Project will pay tribute to Jock from 6:30 pm on Sunday, 7 May. With contributions from friends, he held closely, the show will honour Jock by reflecting on his personal and professional life in a celebration of his incredible achievements," the statement read.

Filming of the 15th season had already wrapped, with judging trio Zonfrillo, Andy Allen and Melissa Leong. Zonfrillo joined the MasterChef judging panel in 2019 after the exits of Gary Mehigan, George Calombaris and Matt Preston.

