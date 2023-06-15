Marvel’s Daredevil and DC’s Penguin pause production amid writers' strike

The Writers Guild of America strike is looming large over TV shows, film productions, and marketing campaigns of projects that are ready to hit the market. Amid all this chaos, we hear that Marvel and Disney+’s Daredevil: Born Again and DC/Max collaboration Penguin are shutting down for the duration of the writers' strike. Barbie to Oppenheimer, writers' strike poses threat to box office numbers for tentpoles

A Hollywood Reporter piece confirms that the two series will have to shut down because writers on both projects are unavailable. The two series have shut down previously multiple times due to picketing writers. In addition to Daredevil: Born Again and Penguin, other features such as those from Lionsgate and Aziz Ansari’s Good Fortune have also shut down amid the writers’ strike. Also, two Marvel Studios movies (Thunderbolts and Blade) opted to postpone the start of production as the scripts were not quite ready.

Meanwhile, The Penguin stars Colin Farrell as the DC villain. The eight-episode series is a spinoff from last year’s The Batman. It is co-written and directed by Matt Reeves. Reeves is exec producing the crime drama with Dylan Clark, Farrell, Lauren LeFranc (who wrote the scripts and is serving as showrunner), Craig Zobel (who directs the first three episodes), and Bill Carraro. The cast includes Cristin Milioti, Rhenzy Feliz, Michael Kelly, Shohreh Aghdashloo, and Deirdre O’Connell, with Clancy Brown and Michael Zegen.

Daredevil: Born Again and The Penguin are both scheduled for a release in 2024.

