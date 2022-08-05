‘Maha' & ‘Gargi’ movie OTT release date: Check when and where to watch online

Several movies are set to release on OTT platforms this week. They include 'Maha' and 'Gargi’. Let's see when and where you can watch these movies.

'Maha' movie OTT Release Date: Where to watch this movie online

'Maha' is a murder mystery in which Hansika makes her 50th appearance. UR Jameel's film, which he wrote and directed, was released in theatres on July 22 to mediocre reviews. In 'Maha,' Silambarasan appears as a guest star opposite Hansika. The film took a long time to create, and its release date was pushed back by more than a year.

The latest news on 'Maha' is that Aha Tamil has won the film's digital streaming rights. Aha has increased its appeal to the Tamil audience by presenting unique Tamil movies and events. As a result, Aha Tamil has acquired 'Maha,' as well as Vetri's 'Jiivi 2.' According to a post on Aha Tamil's official Twitter feed, Maha will be accessible for streaming on August 5.

‘Gargi’ OTT Release Date: Where to watch this movie online.

'Gargi' is now set for its OTT debut less than a month after its release, as streaming company SonyLIV revealed on its Twitter account that the film will be accessible from August 12 onwards.

The Tamil courtroom drama "Gargi,' featuring Sai Pallavi in the eponymous role, opened in theatres on July 15 to rave acclaim, with audiences and reviewers dubbing it the finest Tamil film of the year. Everyone was intrigued by the courtroom drama's shock value and fascinating writing.

Gautham Ramachandran directed the film. The film depicts Gargi's battle to clear his father, who has been detained for his suspected involvement in a gang-rape case involving a juvenile. It's been labeled a "one-woman show," and Sai's performance has been dubbed the finest female act in Indian cinema this year.