Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehlata Dixit passes away at 91

Madhuri Dixit's mother Snehalata Dixit is no more. Madhuri's mother passed away on Sunday, March 12 in Mumbai. She was 91 years old.



Madhuri and her husband Shriram Nene shared the sad news in a joint statement. The statement read as per India Today, "Our beloved Aai, Snehalata Dikshit, passed away peacefully this morning surrounded by her loved ones."



The last rites will be performed at the Worli crematorium at around 3:00 p.m. The cause of her death has not been revealed.



Last month, Madhuri's husband Shriram Nene shared an appreciation post for her mother-in-law. He tweeted, “My 90-year-old mother-in-law paints. She has macular degeneration and can’t see too well. But what comes out of her mind is remarkable. She is the loveliest, most positive person in the world. We had her paintings placed on mugs to remind us of her talent."