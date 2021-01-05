Maddie Hasson comes out as bisexual: 'I'm Bi and proud'

Maddie Hasson has come out as a proud bisexual. The 'Impulse' star made the announcement in an Instagram Story post on Sunday.

When a fan suggested that she post a "Photo of with gay/bi vibe," Hasson replied with a selfie alongside the caption: 'Hi, I'm bi and proud!"

She posted the same photo on her Instagram account last week, writing, "hello!"

Hasson's post came a day before her 26th birthday. On Monday, Hasson, who married composer Julian Brink in 2015, gave followers a glimpse of her birthday celebrations, which included a low-key breakfast with eggs, coffee and a Bloody Mary followed by what appeared to be an outdoor picnic.





"I am king 2day," she captioned a shot of herself trying on a pair of Grenson boots.

In 2019, she opened up to Collider about the importance of choosing roles that are different with each project, explaining that "a fear of mine is ever finding myself pigeonholed."

"I don’t wanna do that. I also get bored easily. Because I’ve been playing somebody that really internalizes a lot of their feelings, I’m really itching to play somebody who is very extroverted and externalizes all of their feelings, and it’s like an open wound, and super sensitive and outspoken," she said, referencing her Impulse character Henrietta "Henry" Coles. "I just like to switch it up 'cause I get pretty bored."