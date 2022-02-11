LOTR maker Peter Jackson tops Forbes list of world's highest-paid entertainers

Forbes annual list of 'world's highest-paid entertainers' has placed filmmaker Peter Jackson in the top position. Jackson is best known for directing the 'Lord Of The Rings' series.



Jackson, according to Forbes, made it to the top, due to the sale of his visual effects firm Weta Digital last year.

Peter earned a staggering amount of $580 million in 2021. A sizable chunk of this amount came from the sale of his visual effects company to Unity Software for $1.6 billion.



Peter is only the third filmmaker after Steven Spielberg and George Lucas to become a billionaire.



Singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen comes in second place on the list followed by musician Jay-Z, actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and rapper, fashion mogul Kanye West.



As per Forbes, Musicians Bruce Springsteen bagged the second spot in the list with $435 million and Jay-Z followed the suit on number 3 with $340 million. With $270 million. The Rock was listed as the richest male actor at number four in the Forbes list.



Only two females feature in the top 20 list of highest-paid entertainers this year. However, both couldn’t crack the top 10. The highest-paid female actor, Reese Witherspoon, was placed at number 12 with her $115 million earnings. The other female on the list was Grey’s Anatomy creator Shonda Rhimes who earned $81 million last year and was placed at number 18.

Here is the Forbes' list of the top 20 highest-paid entertainers of 2021

Peter Jackson ($580 million)

Bruce Springsteen ($435 million)

Jay-Z ($340 million)

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson ($270 million)

Kanye West ($235 million)

Trey Parker and Matt Stone ($210 million)

Paul Simon ($200 million)

Tyler Perry ($165 million)

Ryan Tedder ($160 million)

Bob Dylan ($130 million)

Red Hot Chili Peppers ($116 million)

Reese Witherspoon ($115 million)

Chuck Lorre ($100 million)

Sean 'Diddy' Combs ($90 million)

Dick Wolf ($86 million)

Howard Stern ($85 million)

Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman and David Crane ($82 million)

Shonda Rhimes ($81 million)

Neil Young ($80 million)

Greg Berlanti ($75 million)