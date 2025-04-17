Lindsay Lohan will next be seen in Hulu drama series Count My Lies. She will not only star in the show but also executive produce it. The drama series is currently in development at Hulu and is based on the novel of the same name.

The show is being written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, who are best known for their work, The Last Of Us.

Count My Lies will mark Lindsay Lohan’s first big show in a leading role. Lindsay is pegged to play a wealthy mother Violet. The official logline for the series Count My Lies reads, “When compulsive liar Sloane Caraway fibs her way into a nanny position for the gorgeous and charismatic Violet and Jay Lockhart, it seems she’s finally landed her dream job. But little does Sloane know, she’s just entered a household brimming with secrets that are about to explode — with potentially catastrophic consequences for all.”

Lindsay Lohan has been busy with work since comeback

Lindsay Lohan has been pretty active ever since she decided to make a comeback in films. She was last seen in the Netflix film Falling for Christmas in 2022. In 2024, she starred in two more rom-coms for the streamer, Irish Wish and Our Little Secret. The actress also made her splashing cameo appearance in Mean Girls musical. She was one of the OGs of the Mean Girls film in 2004.

She next has Freakier Friday, a sequel to 2003’s Freaky Friday, one of her best-known roles.

Lindsay is keeping herself busy with scores of projects, and we aren't complaining one bit. She was recently also in the news for her transformation, as her face looks strikingly different from what everyone remembers. She has not spoken about getting surgeries or any facial implants.