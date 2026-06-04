Franco-Iranian author and filmmaker Marjane Satrapi, best known for her acclaimed graphic novel and film Persepolis, has died. Satrapi, who introduced millions of readers to the struggles of ordinary Iranians and became a prominent advocate for women's rights, was 56, the French presidency said Thursday.



Satrapi died a year after the death of her husband, Mattias Ripa

On Thursday, the office of President Emmanuel Macron of France announced her death in a statement. However, they didn't reveal when, where or how she died.

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“Her passing marks the loss of a leading figure in French culture and a freedom-loving artist whose work carried a universal message and earned her immense international acclaim,” the statement said.

However, a member close to Satrapi has shared that she died of sadness a little after the death of her husband. "Marjane Satrapi died of sadness a little over a year after the death of Mattias Ripa, her husband and the love of her life," they said in a statement sent to AFP.

Satrapi's husband, a Swedish producer, actor and screenwriter, died on April 8, 2025. Her

Satrapi, who told the struggle of Iranian women through her art

The literary and film world is mourning the loss of the acclaimed Franco-Iranian illustrator, writer, and filmmaker. Beyond her many creative achievements, Satrapi was best known for her groundbreaking graphic memoir Persepolis, through which she introduced millions of readers to life in post-revolutionary Iran and the struggles faced by women under the regime.

Born in Iran in 1969, Satrapi left the country at the age of 14 to study in Austria. She gained international recognition with Persepolis, first published in 2000.

The graphic memoir follows a young girl named Marjane, the ten-year-old protagonist, as she comes of age during some of the most turbulent years in Iran's history. Drawing incidents from Satrapi's own experiences, of how her world changed completely. In the book, she portrays the impact of the Iranian Revolution through a child's eyes.