/Wearing false eyelashes and lash glue daily? Doctor reveals how it could be harming your eyes

The festive season has begun, and it's that time of the year when everyone is busy getting ready and stepping out in their best looks. Whether it's Durga Puja or a Garba night, followed by Diwali and the wedding season, every occasion calls for a glam moment. From vibrant lehengas and statement jewellery to flawless makeup and trendy hairstyles, the festive rush is all about looking your best and making every celebration picture-perfect.

But to make every look even more striking, one thing that is now grabbing more attention is fake eyelashes.

The world of beauty continues to evolve, and one element that is gaining immense popularity is fake eyelashes. While mascara has long been used to enhance the eyes, fake eyelashes have now taken centre stage, adding extra charm and drama to one's look.

Trending for the festive season, but are fake eyelashes safe?

The process of applying them involves using glue to stick them onto the eyelid. Since the eyes are a highly sensitive area, the glue and fake eyelashes can be dangerous if not used properly. The fake eyelashes have become a festive season must-have. But the question is: Are they really safe for your eyes?

Behind the fluttery appeal, there are real risks for your sensitive eyes - from allergic reactions to infections. Dr. Akhilesh Yadav, Cataract, Cornea & Refractive Surgeon, Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital, Dombivli, explains the hidden dangers of false lashes and glue.

Image of fake eyelashes Photograph: (AI)

"False eyelashes are generally safe when used occasionally and correctly, but they are not entirely risk-free. The adhesive can contain latex, preservatives or other chemicals that trigger allergic reactions, causing redness, itching and swelling of the eyelids. Glue fumes and stray particles can irritate the eye surface and worsen dry eye, and a lash or a flake of dried glue that falls into the eye can scratch the cornea. If the cornea is injured, it can become infected, which needs prompt treatment. Repeated pulling on the natural lashes can also damage the follicles and lead to lash loss.''

Why shouldn't you wear them every day?

While false eyelashes can instantly elevate your festive look, wearing them daily can do more harm than good. Explaining why everyday use should be avoided, the expert said: ''I do not recommend wearing false lashes every day. Regular use gives the eyelids and natural lashes no time to recover and increases the chance of allergy, blocked lid glands and infection. They are best kept for special occasions, with breaks in between. ‘’

How to wear fake lashes safely?