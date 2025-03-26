With the onset of summer, a good skincare routine becomes a pivotal part of your daily regimen. And now, we are living in times where peptides, retinol, barrier creams and toner are not just mere words but are setting a gold standard. An average person has more information than previously perceived. A recent study finds if you lather insect repellent over your sunscreen, you may be reducing the protection against UV rays.

Advertisment

Also read: In raging summer, sunscreen misinformation scorches US

French researchers from CNRS have used AI to analyse the effects of this skincare combination. In a groundbreaking study, sunscreen was paired with France’s top-selling insect repellents, and the results raised concerns. This is also the time when tiger mosquito breeding is on the rise, and so it becomes imperative to use insect repellent creams. This is the first time that researchers have done a scientific study to examine the effects of the said combination, which was later published in the journal Parasites & Vectors.

"In order to reproduce the real conditions to which the human epidermis is subjected as faithfully as possible, scientists have used skin biopsies. This software, a deep-learning artificial intelligence system, made it possible to measure the stress response of skin cells to the radiation," the study mentions

Advertisment

Highlighting further, they wrote, "The analysis of these data points to a decrease in UV protection in the case of a mixture of sunscreen and insect repellent. For "mixed" products, presenting themselves as carrying both protections at the same time, the data obtained are less categorical."

Also read: '100 million degree': China's artificial sun could generate unlimited energy in future

Summers happen to be the time when people plan gatherings and indulge in outdoor activities. Won't be wrong to call it the sunscreen season. Just like Baz Luhrmann said in his song 'Suncreen': Wear sunscreen. If I could offer you only one tip for the future, sunscreen would be it.