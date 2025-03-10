'100 million degree': China's artificial sun could generate unlimited energy in future
Produced by Tarun Mishra
China’s Experimental Advanced Superconducting Tokamak (EAST) has achieved a sustained temperature of 100 million degrees Celsius. This marks a significant advancement in nuclear fusion research, a step towards generating clean and sustainable energy.
The EAST reactor, located in Hefei, Anhui province, is designed to replicate the Sun’s energy production process. Unlike nuclear fission, which splits atoms, fusion combines hydrogen nuclei under extreme heat and pressure to release energy without carbon emissions or long-term radioactive waste.
Fusion requires temperatures exceeding 100 million degrees Celsius to create plasma, the superheated state of matter necessary for atomic nuclei to fuse. Maintaining this temperature for extended periods is essential for developing a viable fusion power source.
Previous experiments have reached similar temperatures but struggled to sustain them. China’s achievement demonstrates progress in maintaining plasma stability, a key challenge in fusion research. Stability is necessary for continuous energy generation.
China’s EAST is one of several major fusion research initiatives worldwide: - ITER (France): A global project aiming to achieve first plasma by the 2030s. - JET (UK): A long-running European experiment that recently produced a record 59 megajoules of fusion energy. - SPARC (USA): A private-sector initiative developing compact fusion reactors with advanced superconducting magnets.
China is developing the China Fusion Engineering Test Reactor (CFETR) to build on EAST’s success. Future objectives include sustaining plasma reactions for longer durations, achieving energy breakeven, and developing heat-resistant materials for reactor components.
China’s milestone intensifies global efforts to commercialise nuclear fusion. A breakthrough in sustained fusion could reduce dependence on fossil fuels, provide a long-term energy solution, and reshape the global energy landscape.
