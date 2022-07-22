World Brain Day 2022: Expert shares easy lifestyle tips to keep brain health in check

July 22 marks World Brain Day! This year's theme is called "Brain Health for all" and this year's campaign focuses on 5 key messages, which include raising awareness about brain health, talking about prevention of brain diseases, advocacy of optimal brain health, education for all and widening access to resources and treatment.

To mark the occasion, WION spoke to a few experts about positive lifestyle changes that promote good brain health. Here's what we got to know!

Tip 1 - Don't compromise on sleep and relaxation

According to Dr Kiran Rukadikar, bariatric physician and obesity consultant, celebrity nutritionist, and founder of DietQueen App, sleep involves "great changes in brain activity. It energises you, improves your mood, helps in digestion, relaxes your muscles and tissues, and improves your immune system. Sleep for at least 6-7 hours every night. If you are exercising, then you need a little more sleep".

The doctor further added, "Practising meditation and managing stress may help fend off the age-related decline in brain health. Stay positive. Be happy."

Tip 2 - Eat nutritious foods

Dr Kiran Rukadikar also shared that we can support our brain health and boost our alertness, memory, and mood by strategically including a few food items in our diet. For example, a diet that includes fish, eggs, nuts, chocolate, blueberries, and pumpkin are always great for your brain health.

Tip 3 - Exercise

Did you know exercise improves blood flow in the brain and memory too? It also stimulates chemical changes in the brain that enhance learning, and improve mood.

If you are not used to playing any sport, you can start by walking or jogging for at least 90 minutes every day.

Tip 4 - Don't forget to socialise

Spending time with good and caring friends is the most serene thing to do in a day. So ensure that you meet your loved ones often. Engage in stimulating conversations and stay in touch with your family and friends to maintain good brain health. Also, leading an active social life can protect you against memory loss.

Tip 5 - Your brain, mind it

Mental exercise is just as critical as physical exercise in keeping your brain fit and healthy. Mental exercises may improve your brain’s functioning and promote new brain cell growth, decreasing your likelihood of developing brain disorders. Like your muscles, you have to use your brain regularly or you will find it difficult to use it properly.

It is never too late to learn something new that you might have dreamed of in childhood. So experts suggest that you start fresh, and learn new things.

Tip 6 - Keep your weight in check

Did you also know that reducing weight and fat is linked to improved brain health and longevity? Experts suggest that one must not be overweight as it can impair cerebral circulation and create millions of free radicals that damage cells everywhere in the body including in the brain.

Tip 7 - Think of prevention

We all know that prevention is better than cure. And, keeping that in mind, several experts suggest that we don't skip our annual check-ups, follow our doctor’s recommendations and take medications as prescribed. They also suggest that we engage in a brain-healthy lifestyle to live a better life.

Hypertension, diabetes, depression, head trauma, higher cholesterol, and smoking increase the risk of brain disorders.