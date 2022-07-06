Trick your palate, make up later: Balance your diet for better results

I started this habit of eating healthy during the country-wide shut down due to the pandemic. We were all home, eating home-cooked meals, scrolling through Instagram feeds, sitting in one place the entire day and gaining body weight. As soon as I realised, I had already added some extra pounds to my body.

Just like we all do, I started cutting down my regular diet without burning any calories. Or in simpler terms, I would say, I started dieting because that’s the easier way out. Here’s where I got it wrong. Dieting isn’t about simply cutting down your food intake. It’s an approach taken to gain vitamins, proteins, minerals, carbs, fats, and all sort of dietary fibres required by the body in a balanced manner.

It isn’t about limiting just fats or carbs but eating a variety of foods obtained naturally and cooked properly. This change in my viewpoint has brought remarkable results.

I started adding an ample amount of fresh vegetables and fruits to my diet. I kept myself hydrated with Green Tea, Cucumber water, Lime juice and Iced Tea. Anti-oxidants present in fresh fruits and tea leaves nourished my body from within and protected it from diseases. And most importantly, they satisfied my cravings for appetizers. Also, I’ve completely cut down my regular sugar intake but I do pamper my sweet tooth with a cupcake or a pastry now and then. I have limited oily food to a certain extent but I enjoy the pleasure of ginger tea and fritters on a rainy evening. I generally eat small portions at regular intervals because an empty gut decreases my productivity and an excessively stuffed one makes me bloated. So I made peace with the segments. Once you divide, you rule!



My point is balancing your daily diet in a smarter way would yield better results rather than sulking on starvation. You don’t need to do Keto, Intermittent or any form of diet in order to stay fit. Your body needs nutrients to function, make sure you know how to provide it. Depriving yourself completely from carbs and fats might help you lose weight faster but won’t be beneficial in the long run. It can affect your mood and make you weak physically.

Stuffing your body with excessive proteins might lead to breakouts and excessive consumption of fibres might lead to bloating and constipation. Even drinking too much water might make you lose electrolytes, thus leading to low sodium levels in the body. The body can perform its best when it’s supplied with all the nutrients in an adequate quantity. Too much of anything might disturb the natural cycle.

Adapting these minor changes in my eating habits has brought a huge transformation in my body. It was my take on staying healthy. You might be having other approaches working well for you. Intermittent fasting has proved beneficial to a lot of people. Many are doing great on Keto diet. Nutritionists are coming up with tons of other ways to stay fit and healthy. Any form of diet is good if it works for your body. The secret is not to overdo it.