What you must know about menstrual cycle if you have PCOS?

PCOS is a hormonal disorder that affects about 1 in 10 women of reproductive age. PCOS brings many changes in a woman's body including menstrual irregularities. It is a condition that makes your hormones and your ovaries act differently than they should. It can make it hard for you to get pregnant and cause other problems like extra hair, pimples, and weight gain.

When you have PCOS, your periods are not normal. They can be very irregular, very heavy or very light, or not happen at all. This is because your ovaries don’t release eggs as they should. Instead, they make small cysts that can be seen on a scan. This also affects the lining of your womb which comes out as blood every month.

In PCOS, the levels of androgens (male hormones) and insulin in the body are often higher than normal.

It's important to note that not all women with PCOS experience menstrual irregularities. Some women with PCOS may have regular periods, while others may experience other symptoms such as acne, weight gain, and excessive hair growth.

Treatment options for PCOS may include lifestyle changes, such as weight loss and exercise, medications to regulate menstrual cycles and lower androgen levels, and fertility treatments for women who are trying to conceive.

If you have PCOS, here are some things you should know about your menstrual cycle:

1. Irregular periods are common: Women with PCOS often have irregular periods, which means they may come early or late, or they may skip periods altogether. This is because of imbalances in hormones caused by PCOS that regulate the menstrual cycle.

2. Heavy periods can occur: Some women with PCOS may experience heavy periods, which can be uncomfortable and disruptive. Speak to your healthcare provider if this is a concern, as there are treatment options available.

3. Fertility may be affected: Women with PCOS may have difficulty getting pregnant due to irregular ovulation. However, there are fertility treatments available that can help increase the chances of getting pregnant.

4. Menstrual pain may be worse: Women with PCOS may experience more severe menstrual cramps or pain during their periods. Over-the-counter pain relievers or prescription medications can help manage this discomfort.

Some of the signs that indicate PCOS is messing with your periods:

- You miss periods for a long time

- You bleed too much or too little

- You see blood between periods

- You have bad cramps

- You have trouble getting pregnant

If this sounds like you, don’t lose hope. There are ways to deal with PCOS and make your periods better. The first step is to talk to your doctor and find out what’s best for you. There are different treatments that can help you balance your hormones, control your periods, and improve your chances of having a baby.