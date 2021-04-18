Victoria Beckham rings in her 47th birthday with David Beckham and kids

Victoria Beckham celebrated her 47th birthday with her family this weekend in Miami.



The fashion designer took to her Instagram and thanked her husband for an intimate beach bonfire. "Thank you @davidbeckham for making my birthday so special," she wrote on Instagram. "I love you so much!!! Kisses."





The former Spice Girl member and her retired footballer husband, 45, posted the same photo of themselves snuggled up on the beach. "Happy Birthday mama we love you so much and you deserve the best day ever.. To the best mummy and wife happy 47th birthday @victoriabeckham (I'm still 45 btw) we Love u x."





Their eldest son Brooklyn, 22, was also present, posing with his mom in front of the fire for a sweet photo. "Happy birthday mum xx I love you so so much," he wrote in the caption.

Brooklyn's fiancée Nicola Peltz, 26, also showed some love to her future mother-in-law with a throwback of the pair, along with an older throwback of Brooklyn sitting in his mom's lap at a game. "Happy birthday victoria! I hope all your wishes come true," she wrote. "You're such a role model to me I love you so so much! slide for my favorite picture."

Victoria's sons Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 16, posted some throwbacks with their mom as well. The couple also shares 9-year-old daughter Harper Seven.