Valentine's Day 2023: Check THESE amazing facts which you don't know
Valentine's Day 2023: Valentine's Day, celebrated on February 14, is a day to honour love and affection towards significant others, family, and friends. It is a day to celebrate the bonds of love and friendship and reflect on the importance of these relationships in our lives.
The holiday has its roots in the Roman festival of Lupercalia, celebrated in mid-February and associated with love and fertility. Later, Romanians Christianised the festival after Saint Valentine, a Catholic priest martyred on February 14. Valentine's Day became associated with romantic love in the High Middle Ages, and the tradition of exchanging love letters and gifts became popular in the 15th and 16th centuries.
Today, people from countries across the world celebrate Valentine's Day. It is associated with romantic love. It is also a day to express love and affection towards friends, family, and loved ones. People exchange gifts, flowers, chocolates, cards, and love messages. Some couples celebrate Valentine's Day with a special dinner, movie, or other romantic activity.
Here are 10 amazing facts about Valentine's Day:
- Valentine's Day originated as a Roman holiday honouring the martyr Saint Valentine, executed on February 14 for secretly marrying couples against the emperor's orders.
- The first recorded Valentine's Day letter was written in 1415 by Charles, Duke of Orleans, to his wife while he was in jail in the Tower of London.
- The heart symbol, associated with love and Valentine's Day, goes back to the 15th century. Artists commonly depicted it in paintings and literature as the seat of emotions.
- In the Middle Ages, young men would draw the names of women from a box and pair with them for the duration of the festival. This practice gave rise to the modern custom of exchanging cards and gifts.
- The first mass production of Valentine's Day cards was in the United States in the 1850s.
- In the 18th century, Valentine's Day became a more elaborate and romantic celebration with couples exchanging gifts and declaring their love for one another.
- In Finland, Valentine's Day is called Ystävänpäivä, which translates to "Friend's Day," and is more about remembering friends than romantic love.
- In Japan, women give gifts to men on Valentine's Day, while men return the favour on White Day, held one month later.
- In South Africa, people celebrate the festival of St. Valentine's Day with a feast and the exchange of love messages. But people do not consider it a romantic holiday.
- Today, people in many countries celebrate Valentine's Day, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and France, as a day to express love and affection to significant others, family, and friends.