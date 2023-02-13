Valentine's Day 2023: Check THESE amazing facts which you don't know

Valentine's Day 2023: Valentine's Day, celebrated on February 14, is a day to honour love and affection towards significant others, family, and friends. It is a day to celebrate the bonds of love and friendship and reflect on the importance of these relationships in our lives.

The holiday has its roots in the Roman festival of Lupercalia, celebrated in mid-February and associated with love and fertility. Later, Romanians Christianised the festival after Saint Valentine, a Catholic priest martyred on February 14. Valentine's Day became associated with romantic love in the High Middle Ages, and the tradition of exchanging love letters and gifts became popular in the 15th and 16th centuries.

Today, people from countries across the world celebrate Valentine's Day. It is associated with romantic love. It is also a day to express love and affection towards friends, family, and loved ones. People exchange gifts, flowers, chocolates, cards, and love messages. Some couples celebrate Valentine's Day with a special dinner, movie, or other romantic activity.

Here are 10 amazing facts about Valentine's Day: