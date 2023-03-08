Understand endometriosis: The painful condition afflicting Bindi Irwin

Bindi Irwin, an Australian conservationist, television personality, and actress, has revealed that she has suffered from a condition called endometriosis. She shared a photo of herself lying on a hospital bed on Instagram and said she struggled with whether she should share her journey in a public space. She concluded that she has a responsibility to share her story with women who need help. "For 10yrs I’ve struggled with insurmountable fatigue, pain & nausea. Trying to remain a positive person & hide the pain has been a very long road. These last 10yrs have included many tests, doctors visits, scans, etc," she wrote.

Bindi said that a doctor told her that this is something she has to deal with as a woman and she was on the verge of giving up, trying to brave through her pain. But it was a friend who helped "set me on a path of regaining my life. I decided to undergo surgery for endometriosis. Going in for surgery was scary but I knew I couldn’t live like I was. Every part of my life was getting torn apart because of the pain. To cut a long story short, they found 37 lesions, some very deep & difficult to remove, & a chocolate cyst."

She added that she is aware of millions of women struggling with a similar story and said a stigma surrounds this "awful" disease. She said the purpose of sharing her story was for anyone who needed to hear that and is silently undergoing a lot of pain.

Who is Bindi Irwin?

Bindi is the daughter of the late Steve Irwin, a well-known wildlife expert and television personality who hosted the popular series The Crocodile Hunter. She followed in her father's footsteps and became a wildlife conservationist and TV personality, hosting her own show Bindi the Jungle Girl from 2007 to 2008.

In addition to her conservation work, Bindi has also acted in several films and television series, including Return to Nim's Island and Dancing with the Stars. She has won numerous awards for her conservation efforts, including the prestigious Young Conservationist of the Year award in 2007.

Bindi is married to Chandler Powell, a former professional wakeboarder and they have a daughter together.

What is endometriosis?

Endometriosis is a chronic and painful condition in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus (endometrium) grows outside of the uterus, typically on other organs in the pelvis, such as the ovaries, fallopian tubes, and bowel. The tissue can also grow outside of the pelvic region. During a normal menstrual cycle, the endometrial tissue inside the uterus thickens, breaks down, and is shed during menstruation. In women with endometriosis, the displaced endometrial tissue continues to respond to hormones and can cause inflammation, scarring, and the formation of adhesions or cysts.

Endometriosis affects an estimated 1 in 10 women of reproductive age and is one of the leading causes of infertility. Symptoms may include severe pelvic pain, painful periods, pain during sex, digestive issues, and infertility. However, some women may experience no symptoms at all.

There is no known cure as such for endometriosis, but treatments such as pain medication, hormonal therapy, and surgery can help manage symptoms and improve fertility. Early diagnosis and treatment are essential for reducing the impact of endometriosis on a woman's quality of life.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE