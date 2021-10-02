Umer Sharif, legendary Pakistani comedian, passes away in Germany

Renowned stand-up comedian and Pakistani actor Umer Sharif has passed away in Germany at the age of 66.



The veteran actor was battling serious health problems and was travelling to the US for medical treatment. He was admitted to a hospital in Germany when his health deteriorated.



Pakistan's ambassador to Germany, Dr Mohammad Faisal, confirmed the news of Sharif's death.

With deep sorrow it is announced that Mr. Umer Sharif has passed away. In #Germany. Our deepest condolences to hie family and friends. Our CG is present at the hospital to assist the family in every way. — Dr Mohammad Faisal (@DrMFaisal) October 2, 2021 ×

"With deep sorrow it is announced that Mr. Umer Sharif has passed away. In #Germany. Our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Our CG is present at the hospital to assist the family in every way," he wrote on Twitter.



He had boarded an air ambulance but his condition deteriorated on the way and was moved to a hospital in Germany.



After the news broke, actors from Pakistan and India took to social media to convey their condolences to the family.



Indian comedian and actor Kapil Sharma also offered his condolences. “Alvida legend. May your soul Rest In Peace #UmerShareef,” he wrote.

Actor Randeep Hooda wrote, “Thank you for the great laughs. Rest in applause.”

Known as the King of Comedy, Sharif underwent a bypass procedure last year but his condition continued to worsen.



Umer Sharif gained popularity in the 1980s and '90s as a comedian, actor, director, producer, and stage artist in India and Pakistan. In 1974, Umer started his career from Karachi as a stage performer at the age of 14. He joined theatre, using the stage name Umer Zarif, but later renamed that to Umer Sharif.

Some of his extremely popular comedy stage plays were 1989's 'Bakra Qistoon Pe' and 'Buddha Ghar Pe Hai'.