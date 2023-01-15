Ultimate guide to Fermented Skincare: Is it worth the hype?

Since thousands of years, people have been singing praises of fermented foods like yoghurt, kombucha, kimchi and wine for our gut health. Now, we are also seeing people talk about the wonders of fermented skincare ingredients and they are increasingly popping up in moisturisers, toners, and serums (all thanks to the Korean beauty industry) across the world.

What started as a beauty trend in South Korea rapidly made its way west and millions of natural beauty enthusiasts gave their nod to it. And if we talk about traditional Indian beauty rituals, people have been using a cool yoghurt-based face mask, rich in lactic acid, since centuries. The fermentation technique has also been thriving in contemporary Japanese beauty formulations. And, experts are now saying that soon fermented products will become a global phenomenon.

So, if you too wish to hop on the bandwagon and incorporate fermented skincare trend into your daytime or nighttime beauty routine, keep scrolling!

What's fermented skincare?

Just like we ferment cabbage in salt to make kimchi and grapes in yeast to make wine, fermentation is used in beauty labs to harness microorganisms, such as bacteria, to break down skincare ingredients into different compounds.

Fermented skincare ingredients are derived from nature, but not all of them are from plants. Fermented mushrooms are used in labs since they have antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-bacterial properties. Some even use fermented ginseng root and fermented rice extract in their products to reduce wrinkles.

The fermentation process transforms the natural substances in different products like moisturisers, serums or masks, enabling the skin to better absorb the ingredients.

Benefits

Easier and quicker absorption of ingredients

Increases nutrient density, making the product’s natural ingredients more powerful

Diminishes the signs of skin ageing by improving collagen synthesis

Has anti-inflammatory properties

Helps balance the skin's pH value

Helps strengthen the skin's barrier

Fermented ingredients-infused products

If you wish to add some fermented skincare to your beauty routine, check out the products mentioned below.

Eye cream - Verso Eye Cream

Moisturiser - CLINICCARE X3M EGF Pure Serum

BB cream - Dr Ceuracle Vegan Kombucha Tea BB Cream

Mist - Elemis Superfood Kefir-Tea Mist

WATCH WION LIVE HERE