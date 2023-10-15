Tips to spend wisely this festive season

The festive season is upon us, yet again, and it's time for celebration, joy, and, unfortunately, often extravagant spending. It's easy to get caught up in the exhilaration of vacations and overspending, and you only regret it when the credit card bills begin rolling in. However, things can be different this time. With a few cautious making plans and a dose of financial discipline, you may experience the festivities without breaking the budget.

Speaking to WION, CA Manish Mishra, Virtual CFO and Growth Advisor, has shared some tips to help you spend wisely this festive season. Read on!

Tips for Wise Spending

● Create a Budget: Before you begin searching for gifts, making plans for events, or redecorating your own home, create a practical budget. Determine how much funds you can spend without straining your finances. You can allocate specific amounts for gifts, decorations, meals, and leisure. Having a budget will help you avoid impulsive spending.

● Make a Gift List: Instead of buying gifts on a whim, make a list of the people you want to give gifts to and brainstorm ideas for everybody. This way, you could plan your purchases earlier, search for offers, and avoid closing-minute, expensive panic buys. Consider thoughtful, personalised presents that display your care without constantly breaking the bank.

● Take benefits of Sales and Discounts: Watch for sales, reductions, and unique promotions during the festive season. Many retailers offer vast discounts, so plan your purchasing accordingly. However, be careful not to be lured into shopping for belongings you don't want just because they're on sale.

● Set Spending Limits with Loved Ones: Communicating with relatives and buddies about spending limits on gifts is crucial. Discussing this openly can prevent any awkwardness or expectations of extravagant presents. Remember, the holiday season is about spending time together and displaying appreciation, not about the monetary cost of gifts.

● Consider DIY Gifts and Decorations: Get innovative by making presents and decorations all by yourself. Handmade presents may be considerate, unique, and cost much less than save-bought options. You also can involve your circle of relatives in crafting decorations, turning it right into a fun and value-powerful pastime.

● Use Cash or Debit Cards: Consider using cash or debit cards rather than credit cards for your festive purchasing. This way, you may be spending money you genuinely have and may not accumulate credit card debt. If you use a credit card, ensure to pay off the balance in full to avoid hobby expenses.

● Avoid Peer Pressure: Don't succumb to the pressure of keeping up with extravagant celebrations just because buddies or pals are doing it. Everyone's budget of affairs is unique, and staying within your budget is essential. You can create meaningful memories without overspending.

● Track Your Expenses: Keep an eye on your spending during the festive season. Maintain a document of all your purchases and evaluate them on your price range. This will assist you in identifying any overspending early and making essential changes.

Ultimately, the festive season is a time for celebrations and togetherness, but it shouldn't lead to financial stress. By arranging finances, making considerate selections, and prioritising meaningful purchases over materialistic purchases, you could ensure that this festive season isn't only joyous but also financially responsible. You could create lasting memories without breaking the budget with some tips and planning.

