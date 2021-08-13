'The Kissing Booth 3' star, Joey King, is exuding 'The Queen's Gambit' vibe; pics

'The Kissing Booth' alumna, Joey king, has been making heads turn for the press tour of her recently released Netflix original, 'The Kissing Booth 3'. The franchise, which is coming to an end with this one, has made Joey an internet sensation.



She, too, seems to have taken on the challenge of being a fashionista and judging by her latest red-and-white checkered dress, she is winning big time!



Joey teamed her dress with combat boots and black gloves, with tiny danglers for jewelry.

"When prepping for a press junket to promote a film, we always have to consider Joey running from room to room, talking to different press outlets, cameras shooting full-length, and her constantly getting up and sitting down from high director's chairs," her stylist, Jared Eng, reportedly told a fashion and pop culture website.



"Joey tried on a lot of great short dress options that would have been perfect for a red carpet, but long always provides great coverage, and ultimately, comfort wins for a long press day! It was between this dress and a floral look, but we thought the bright red print was more fitting for a Kissing Booth film. Normally, showrooms only have glamorous high heels, but when I saw those chunky boots, I grabbed them, not knowing which outfit it would go with. After we choose the dress, Joey immediately gravitated to the boots, and I instantly agreed. High heels just made the dress look average. I love adding a bit of edge to a look, pairing a masculine boot with a feminine, formfitting dress," he had added.