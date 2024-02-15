The 10 truths about fertility health: Experts break it down

Fertility health is a crucial aspect of overall well-being. It influences individuals and couples as they navigate towards parenthood. Therefore, it is significant to understand the truth about fertility to make informed choices and adopt lifestyle practices that can support reproductive health.

We spoke to experts in their field, gynaecologists Dr Hima Deepthi of Nova IVF Fertility, Hyderabad, Dr Prabha Agrawal of CARE Hospitals, Hyderabad and Dr Manisha Singh, Fortis Hospital, Bangalore for ways to keep fertility health in check:

1. Effort and infertility: The idea that "trying too hard" to conceive leads to infertility lacks evidence. Despite suggestions to ease efforts, actively trying to get pregnant often involves fertility awareness methods, increasing the likelihood of timed intercourse during peak fertility. Far from hindering conception, dedication to planning a family may enhance the chances of pregnancy and fertility health.

2. Caffeine does not affect fertility health: It’s not quite sure if quitting caffeine can aid in pregnancy. According to some studies, caffeine does not affect your fertility health and ability to conceive. However, at the same time, it is necessary to ensure that the intake does not exceed more than 300mg per day.

3. Embracing parenthood after 40: While fertility risks increase after 40, the possibility of getting pregnant remains. Dispelling the notion of sterility post-40, individuals should be aware of potential challenges, increased risks, and the potential for longer conception timelines.



4. Weight affects fertility: Maintaining a healthy weight is essential for fertility. Both underweight and overweight individuals face challenges when trying to conceive. Obesity can lead to hormonal imbalances and irregular menstrual cycles causing problems like PCOS and more. On the other hand, being underweight can result in ovulatory dysfunction. Thereby, maintain a healthy weight through balanced nutrition and regular exercise to positively impact fertility.

5. Smoking and alcohol can harm fertility: Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption can foster fertility issues in both men and women. Smoking can damage reproductive organs, decrease sperm count, and increase the risk of miscarriage. Similarly, excessive alcohol intake can disrupt hormonal balance and impair reproductive function. Quitting smoking and moderating alcohol consumption is necessary to maintain fertility health.

6. Exercise is beneficial: Regular exercise can positively impact fertility health in both men and women. It increases blood circulation, regulates hormones, and reduces stress. All of which are crucial for reproductive health. A minimum of 30 minutes of exercise is required daily to maintain a healthy weight.



7. Birth control does not cause infertility: Contrary to belief, hormonal birth control, when used correctly, doesn’t induce infertility. After discontinuation, some women may notice changes in their menstrual cycles. It happens as the body is readjusting after the artificial regularity created by hormonal contraceptives. However, the effects of the medication can last much longer than a month. While some women can conceive within 10 months, others may take two years.



8. Lifestyle matters: A person's lifestyle plays a crucial role in fertility. Factors such as diet, exercise, and stress levels can impact reproductive health. A balanced and nutritious diet contributes to overall well-being, while regular exercise helps maintain a healthy weight, reducing the risk of fertility-related issues. On the other hand, excessive stress can disrupt hormonal balance and negatively affect reproductive function. Adopting a healthy lifestyle can enhance fertility and support a successful conception.



9. STI can affect fertility: For both men and women, STI can affect fertility. In women, chlamydia and gonorrhoea can damage women’s fallopian tubes, making it harder to get pregnant and increasing the risk of ectopic pregnancy. Furthermore, it can lead to pelvic inflammatory disease (PID) in women. In men, STIs can lead to inflammation of the reproductive organs, affecting sperm production and quality. Safe sexual practices and regular STI screening are crucial for maintaining reproductive health.

10. Nutrition is crucial: A balanced diet rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants is essential for reproductive health. Nutrient deficiencies can impact fertility in both men and women.

Emotional well-being is essential when navigating fertility challenges. Dealing with infertility can be emotionally taxing, and seeking support from counsellors or support groups can help individuals cope with stress and anxiety.