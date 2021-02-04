Taylor Swift served a trademark infringement suit for 'Evermore' album by theme park

Taylor Swift has found herself in a trademark infringement suit as owners of Evermore Park in Utah claim damages worth millions of dollars.

With Taylor Swift’s latest album being titled ‘Evermore’, the Evermore Park owners believe that the use of the word has led to confusion over whether the album and the park are linked. The owners claim they own the trademark for the word.

In a lawsuit, the theme park owners said that they have spent millions of dollars on the attraction since it opened in 2018. The suit is lodged with a US District Court in Utah.

Since Taylor Swift’s Evermore was released in December, the theme park's bosses said their website traffic has "experienced a dramatic departure from typical levels", adding that they are "open to discussing reasonable terms for (Swift's) discontinuation" of the trademark.

However, Swift's lawyers described the claim as "frivolous and irresponsible". The lawyers further said, "Moreover, your client has suffered no damages whatsoever and, in fact, has openly stated that Ms Swift's album release creates a 'marketing opportunity' for your client's troubled theme park."

Taylor Swift released ‘Evermore’ on 11 December. Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ sells millions of copies, debuts at No 1 on Billboard