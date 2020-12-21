Taylor Swift’s ‘Evermore’ sells millions of copies, debuts at No 1 on Billboard

Taylor Swift is turning this pandemic year a memorable for her self and for her fan too. Now, the singer's surprise album, 'Evermore' has sold a million copies globally in its first week. This was singer’s third album in 16 months to reach the milestone.

The 31-year-old singer-songwriter also debuted at No 1 on the Billboard 200 with her second album. With this, she also breaks the record for the shortest gap between No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 since Olivia Newton-John in the ’70s.

Meanwhile, 'Evermore' is also her second No. 1 of 2020, making her the first woman — and only the third artist ever to chart two albums in the top position within the same year.

'Evermore' is the eighth straight studio release to sell a million copies in a week in her whole career, according to Republic Records. Swift debut album 'Fearless' is the only album of the singer that had failed to sell a million copies worldwide.

The 'Willow' singer's previous album 'Folklore' which was released earlier this year is among the top seller position of 2020. 'Folklore' was also one of the biggest debuts of the year