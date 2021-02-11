Spanish graphic designer Alberto Corazon dies aged 79

Alberto Corazon, one of Spain's top graphic designers who was known for creating some of the nation's best-known logos, died in Madrid on Wednesday. He was 79.

Also known for his painting and sculpture, Corazon played a transformative role in the world of Spanish design as the country shifted from dictatorship to democracy following the death of Francisco Franco in 1975.

"A key figure in Spanish art and design, his immense creativity contributed to redrawing the image of our country during the transition," tweeted Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

"His infinite work will always be part of our history," he wrote, sending heartfelt condolences to Corazon's family and friends.

Born in Madrid in 1942, Corazon began working as a designer in his early 20s, but later also branched out into industrial design.

He was responsible for designing some of Spain's most recognisable logos, including that of the National Library, the National Theatre Company along with scores of others.

"We deeply regret the death of Alberto Corazon, a painter, sculptor and designer who has been a key figure in Spanish art in recent decades," Spain's Circulo de Bellas Artes cultural centre tweeted.

With his design work winning awards both at home and abroad, he was also known for his iconic posters, his artwork and sculpture, participating regularly in international exhibitions across Europe.

He was also the only European designer to have received the gold medal of the American Institute of Graphic Arts.